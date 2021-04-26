The 76ers have upgraded Simmons (illness) from "out" to "questionable" ahead of Monday's game against the Thunder, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Philadelphia's decision to change Simmons' status for Monday suggests that he made some progress overnight in his recovery from the illness that has sidelined him for the team's past four games. The 76ers will presumably check in on Simmons' condition throughout the day before a call is made on his availability prior to Monday's 7 p.m. ET tipoff. George Hill would likely be in store for a third straight start at point guard if Simmons ends up being downgraded.