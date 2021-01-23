Simmons recorded 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in a 122-110 win Friday versus Boston.

The Sixers established a safe 91-80 lead after three quarters in which Simmons was rather quiet. He helped finished Boston off by recording 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT) and three assists during the final quarter. Simmons' production in this ongoing season has been rather underwhelming, but he should be fine if able to replicate his fourth-quarter magic Friday more across a game.