Simmons contributed 24 points (11-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and a steal across 41 minutes in Saturday's overtime loss against the Cavaliers.

Leaving aside the fact that Simmons made a three-point shot, he delivered an impressive performance across the board and ended just two assists and three rebounds shy from putting up a triple-double. Simmons has surpassed the 20-point mark in three of his last five games and seems to be trending in the right direction from a scoring perspective.