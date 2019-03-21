76ers' Ben Simmons: Well-rounded line in win
Simmons supplied 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and two blocks in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 118-115 win over the Celtics.
Simmons contributed in every category except threes while helping his team overcome another Eastern Conference rival. He has now swiped at least three steals 14 times this season, and he has also swatted at least two blocks 13 times here in 2018-19.
