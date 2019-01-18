76ers' Ben Simmons: Well-rounded line Thursday

Simmons posted 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Thursday's 120-96 win over the Pacers.

Even on a night with six turnovers and just two attempts from the charity stripe, Simmons still managed to flirt with a triple-double due to his passing efforts and size for a ball handler. Simmons should continue to produce balanced stat lines like Thursday's going forward.