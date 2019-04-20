76ers' Ben Simmons: Well-rounded stat line in win

Simmons totaled 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 39 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Nets on Saturday.

Simmons produced a typical well-rounded stat line in Saturday's win, grabbing eight boards and handing out eight dimes to go with his 15 points. He's a nightly threat to put up a triple-double and has averaged 21.3 points, 9.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds in the 76ers' three playoff wins.