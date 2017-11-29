Simmons (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Simmons was forced to leave Monday's game against the Cavaliers with a sprained right ankle, but after a few days off for rest and recovery, he's not going to miss any time and is in the lineup for Wednesday. Look for Simmons to take on his usual role in the starting lineup and the Sixers haven't mentioned any sort of minutes restriction, so it appears he'll be on a full workload. That said, coach Brett Brown will certainly keep a close eye on Simmons throughout the game to make sure he doesn't put too much strain on the ankle. Season-long owners should activate Simmons as usual, though he'll be slightly more risky for those using him in DFS contests.