76ers' Ben Simmons: Will play, start Wednesday vs. Wizards
Simmons (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Simmons was forced to leave Monday's game against the Cavaliers with a sprained right ankle, but after a few days off for rest and recovery, he's not going to miss any time and is in the lineup for Wednesday. Look for Simmons to take on his usual role in the starting lineup and the Sixers haven't mentioned any sort of minutes restriction, so it appears he'll be on a full workload. That said, coach Brett Brown will certainly keep a close eye on Simmons throughout the game to make sure he doesn't put too much strain on the ankle. Season-long owners should activate Simmons as usual, though he'll be slightly more risky for those using him in DFS contests.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Looks like game-time call Wednesday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: X-rays come back negative•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Leaves Monday's game with sprained ankle•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Good to go Monday vs. Cavaliers•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Goes through shootaround Monday•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.