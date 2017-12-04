Simmons is battling the flu, but will play through it during Monday's matchup with the Suns, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

This is the first we've heard of the illness for Simmons, but he's going to do everything he can to play through it. Season-long owners should keep Simmons in their lineups as usual, though he'll be a much riskier play for DFS contests Monday, especially with a matchup up against an inferior foe in the Suns. Temper expectations a bit for the impressive rookie and if he is limited, Jerryd Bayless could see additional minutes at point guard.