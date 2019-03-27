76ers' Ben Simmons: Will play Thursday

Simmons (illness) will be available Thursday against the Nets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Simmons missed Monday's loss to the Magic due to an illness, but he's feeling better after some time off. Across 11 March appearances, he's averaging 18.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.0 steals in 37.2 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories