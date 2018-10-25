Simmons (back) will play Wednesday against the Bucks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Simmons missed the 76ers last game on Tuesday, but went through pregame warm-ups Wednesday and felt good. His return will shift rookie Landry Shamet back to the bench. Simmons was off to a strong start before injuring his back, averaging 16.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists in his two healthy games this season.