76ers' Ben Simmons: Will play Wednesday
Simmons (back) will play Wednesday against the Bucks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Simmons missed the 76ers last game on Tuesday, but went through pregame warm-ups Wednesday and felt good. His return will shift rookie Landry Shamet back to the bench. Simmons was off to a strong start before injuring his back, averaging 16.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists in his two healthy games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times