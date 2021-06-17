Simmons registered eight points (2-4 FG, 4-14 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Hawks.

Simmons ended just two points and one assist away from a double-double, but his offensive performance in this game left a lot to be desired -- he missed 10 of his 14 shots from the charity stripe and only a few more makes would've changed the outcome of this pivotal contest. Simmons has looked downright poor offensively during the series, as he's scored 11 or fewer points in three of the five contests so far.