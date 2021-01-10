Simmons (knee) won't travel with the team for Monday's game in Atlanta, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old will instead receive treatment for his swollen knee, which also sidelined him for Saturday's contest. The 76ers were extremely short-handed for that game, but Simmons, Seth Curry (COVID-19) and Furkan Korkmaz (thigh) are the only players currently ruled out for Monday.
