76ers' Ben Simmons: Won't play Tuesday

Simmons will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Pistons due to back tightness, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

According to Pompey, Simmons' absence is precautionary, suggesting the injury isn't anything that will jeopardize his status for the start of the regular season. The guard played 24 minutes in Sunday's exhibition against the Magic, tallying three points (1-4 FG), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.