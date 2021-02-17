Simmons is unavailable Wednesday against the Rockets due to the stomach flu, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.
Simmons will be unavailable Wednesday after putting up 42 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds Monday against the Jazz. Tyrese Maxey, Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle could be in store for increased run versus Houston.
