76ers' Ben Simmons: Won't return Wednesday
Simmons won't return to Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to soreness in his right shoulder, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Simmons left Wednesday's game against the Jazz midway through the second quarter in noticeable discomfort. As it stands, the star guard is simply experiencing soreness in his right shoulder, though a more detailed report has yet to be provided by the team. Once Philadelphia's able to conduct tests, a timeline regarding Simmons' return will likely be established. Until then, he can be considered questionable for Friday's tilt with Denver.
