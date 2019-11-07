76ers' Ben Simmons: X-ray returns negative
Simmons underwent an X-ray on his injured right shoulder, which came back negative, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. He will undergo more evaluations Thursday.
While it's a good sign that Simmons has avoided any fractures, a timetable for his return remains unclear. More information may emerge after the team continues to evaluate the shoulder. If he has to miss any time, Josh Richardson, Trey Burke and Raul Neto could see expanded roles.
