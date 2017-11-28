76ers' Ben Simmons: X-rays come back negative
X-rays on Simmons' ankle came back negative Monday night, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
Simmons sprained the ankle late in Monday's loss to the Cavaliers and was visibly favoring it as he walked back to the bench. The Sixers will evaluate Simmons at practice Tuesday before ruling on his status for Wednesday's matchup with the Wizards. Simmons finished Monday's contest with 10 points (5-11 FG), eight rebounds, two assists, and three steals in 35 minutes.
