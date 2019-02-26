76ers' Boban Marjanovic: Avoids serious injury
An MRI on Marjanovic's right knee came back negative, Philly.com reports.
The Sixers got a scare Monday night when Marjanovic limped off the court against the Pelicans with an apparent right knee injury, but a subsequent MRI revealed no structural damage. The 7-foot-3 Marjanovic, who's filled in in the absence of Joel Embiid, should still be considered very much questionable for Thursday's game against OKC, but he's not expected to miss extended time.
