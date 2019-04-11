76ers' Boban Marjanovic: Big production in win
Marjanovic totaled 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 25 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Bulls on Wednesday.
Marjanovic was fantastic in relief of Joel Embiid (knee), stuffing the stat sheet and even draining a pair of triples. He's been highly productive on a per-minute basis, and he's always a valuable play when Embiid misses time.
