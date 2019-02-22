76ers' Boban Marjanovic: Double-doubles in spot start
Marjanovic totaled 19 points (6-7 FG, 7-10 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and a block in 27 minutes Thursday against the Heat.
Marjanovic drew his first start as a 76er with Joel Embiid (knee) out of the mix, and he impressed in a 106-102 victory. Marjanovic secured his first double-double since Feb. 2 and was efficient with his shot throughout the evening (85.7 percent from the field). Embiid will remain out of the lineup for at least a week, so expect Marjanovic to continue to start for the time being.
