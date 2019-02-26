Marjanovic suffered a right knee injury during Monday's game against the Pelicans, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Marjanovic came down hard on his right knee and immediately left the game, although the details surrounding the injury remain unknown. He finished the contest with 12 points (6-8 FG), 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks in 20 minutes off the bench. More information on the severity of Marjanovic's injury is expected to be revealed sometime Tuesday after further testing.