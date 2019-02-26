Marjanovic will come off the bench for Monday's game against New Orleans, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Marjanovic was held to just four points and five rebounds in his last start, so Jonah Bolden will get a chance to make a spot start. Joel Embiid (knee) appears to be nearing a return, so both Marjanovic and Bolden should return to bench roles in the near future.