76ers' Boban Marjanovic: Plays one minute in Game 2 win
Marjanovic managed one rebound in one minute during Monday's 94-89 Game 2 win against the Raptors.
Marjanovic had earned double-digit minutes in each of the first six playoff games. Nevertheless, it's clear 76ers coach Brett Brown decided to go in another direction, as 31-year-old veteran Amir Johnson made his first appearance this postseason and received more playing time (three minutes) than Marjanovic even after fellow backup big man Greg Monroe sprained his left ankle in the third quarter. Even if Monroe remains sidelined for Thursday's Game 3 there's no guarantee Marjanovic will benefit, as Jonah Bolden (nine minutes) represents another more mobile option.
More News
-
76ers' Boban Marjanovic: Quality showing in Game 2 victory•
-
76ers' Boban Marjanovic: Big production in win•
-
76ers' Boban Marjanovic: Starting in finale•
-
76ers' Boban Marjanovic: Scores 16 points off bench•
-
76ers' Boban Marjanovic: Scores 12 points in win•
-
76ers' Boban Marjanovic: Scores 11 points in retrun•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...