Marjanovic managed one rebound in one minute during Monday's 94-89 Game 2 win against the Raptors.

Marjanovic had earned double-digit minutes in each of the first six playoff games. Nevertheless, it's clear 76ers coach Brett Brown decided to go in another direction, as 31-year-old veteran Amir Johnson made his first appearance this postseason and received more playing time (three minutes) than Marjanovic even after fellow backup big man Greg Monroe sprained his left ankle in the third quarter. Even if Monroe remains sidelined for Thursday's Game 3 there's no guarantee Marjanovic will benefit, as Jonah Bolden (nine minutes) represents another more mobile option.