Marjanovic produced 16 points (8-14 FG), eight rebounds, one assist, and one block in 18 minutes during Monday's 145-123 Game 2 win over the Nets.

Marjanovic kept finding himself open, particularly from mid-range, and so he continued to splash away. He has played well while Joel Embiid (knee) has combined to earn 45 minutes across the first two games of this series. Furthermore, if Embiid continues to receive somewhat limited minutes, Marjanovic appears to be the backup big man coach Brett Brown trusts most.

