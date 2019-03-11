76ers' Boban Marjanovic: Ready to return
Marjanovic (knee) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Marjanovic missed the 76ers' last six games and did not have a target return date, but the team apparently decided to keep his progress under wraps, and he is now on the verge of returning to action. Marjanovic put up some big numbers prior to his absence, but with fellow big man Joel Embiid back in action, don't expect him to be as productive this time around.
