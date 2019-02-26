Marjanovic (knee) will not play in Thursday's game against the Thunder, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Joel Embiid (knee) also ruled out for Thursday's game, the 76ers will be even lighter on frontcourt depth than usual, and this will likely result in both Jonah Bolden and Amir Johnson seeing extended minutes at center. Fortunately, Marjanovic's injury is not believed to be serious after MRI results came back negative, so the big man's absence should not extend out too much longer.