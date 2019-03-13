Marjanovic amassed 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a block across 13 minutes during Tuesday's win over Cleveland.

Marjanovic returned after a six game absence due to a knee injury, to tope double-digits scoring for the fifth time in his 76ers tenure. The big man remains more of a situational play, considering his massive size limits his mobility in certain matchups. However, when given minutes, Marjanovic is productive and has recorded season averages of 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.5 blocks in 11.5 minutes per contest.