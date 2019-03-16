Marjanovic totaled 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 12 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Kings on Friday.

Marjanovic played his usual role off the bench, spelling Joel Embiid periodically throughout the game. Marjanovic has been excellent on a per-minute basis this season, though his value is tied primarily to the health of Embiid.