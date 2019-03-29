Marjanovic finished with 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and an assist in 18 minutes during Thursday's tilt with the Nets.

Marjanovic found success against a porous Nets frontline, parlaying a bump in minutes to his highest point total since December 11th. Although Marjanovic is incredibly productive when given minutes, he only averages 11.3 minutes of court time per game because of his propensity to be exploited on defense. Due to his limited role, the Marjanovic isn't an option unless Joel Embiid isn't playing.