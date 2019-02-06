76ers' Boban Marjanovic: Shipped to Philly

Marjanovic was traded to the 76ers on Wednesday along with Tobias Harris and Mike Scott in exchange for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler (quadriceps), Mike Muscala, two future first-round picks and two future second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Marjanovic and Scott are little more than secondary pieces in the deal for the 76ers, who fulfilled their desire for an upgrade at power forward with the addition of Harris. Though Marjanovic has often been a per-minute standout during his four seasons in the NBA, he's rarely received the opportunity to play even a consistent rotation role. Marjanovic's outlook won't become much more promising in Philadelphia, where All-Star Joel Embiid is averaging 33.7 minutes per game as the team's starting center.