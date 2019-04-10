76ers' Boban Marjanovic: Starting in finale
Marjanovic will start Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Bulls, Paul Hudrick of NBCS Philadelphia reports.
Marjanovic, with a myriad of players resting, will make his first start since Feb. 23. Across 11 prior starts this season, he's averaged 8.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17.1 minutes.
More News
-
76ers' Boban Marjanovic: Scores 16 points off bench•
-
76ers' Boban Marjanovic: Scores 12 points in win•
-
76ers' Boban Marjanovic: Scores 11 points in retrun•
-
76ers' Boban Marjanovic: Ready to return•
-
76ers' Boban Marjanovic: Without firm timetable•
-
76ers' Boban Marjanovic: To be re-evaluated in 5-7 days•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...