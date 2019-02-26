76ers' Boban Marjanovic: To be re-evaluated in 5-7 days
Marjanovic underwent an MRI and a CT scan, and it was revealed that the big man has a bone bruise and mild sprain of his right knee. He will be re-evaluated in 5-7 days.
Marjanovic suffered the injury with 1:13 left in the 4th quarter of Monday's contest in New Orleans. With Joel Embiid (knee) dealing with an injury of his own and without a clear timetable for a return, the Sixers are incredibly thin at the center position. As a result, Amir Johnson and Jonah Bolden figure to play the vast majority of the minutes at the five until one of Embiid or Marjanovic return.
