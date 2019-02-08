76ers' Boban Marjanovic: Will dress Friday
Marjanovic will be available for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Marjanovic, Tobias Harris and Mike Scott have all passed their physicals and will be available for their Philadelphia debuts after coming over in a trade Wednesday with the Clippers. Though Harris is expected to step in as the starting power forward and remain the only must-own player of the fantasy trio, Marjanovic could be in store for a decent minutes load for at least Friday's contest in the event Joel Embiid (illness) is sidelined. The 76ers are listing Embiid as questionable for the game and would only have Marjanovic, Amir Johnson and Jonah Bolden available to cover center minutes in the event the All-Star is sidelined.
