76ers' Boban Marjanovic: Will start Thursday
Marjanovic will start Thursday's game against the Heat, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Joel Embiid out, Marjanovic will make his first start in a Sixers uniform, and he should be in for at least a slight boost in minutes. The tallest player in the NBA played between 10 and 15 minutes in his first four games with the Sixers.
