Marjanovic (knee) did not practice Monday and remains without a firm timetable, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

The Sixers haven't said much about Marjanovic's knee, but coach Brett Brown commented Monday that the big man won't be back in the near future. "We should all bunker in that it is going to be longer than we wish," Brown told reporters. What that means, exactly, is unclear, but the implication is that Marjanovic's absence will likely be a matter of weeks, rather than days. Luckily, Joel Embiid (knee) returned to practice Monday and is on course to return to game action this week.