Hield ended with 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes during Monday's 98-91 victory over Miami.

Hield struggled with his shot and had significant problems getting into any sort of rhythm, but he still found a way to score in double digits, and he's done that in three of his last five appearances off the bench. Hield is averaging 12.0 points per game while shooting 40 percent from three-point range since moving to a bench role as a member of the 76ers.