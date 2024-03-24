Hield will start in Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Hield will get a look as the starting shooting guard Sunday due to the absence of Kyle Lowry (rest). Hield's last start came against the Pelicans back on March 8, when he finished with eight points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 25 minutes.
