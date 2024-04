Hield is starting Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Hield came off the bench in his last seven appearances, but he'll draw the start Sunday since Kyle Lowry (rest), Joel Embiid (knee) and Tobias Harris (knee) are sidelined. Over 42 starts this season, Hield has averaged 13.5 points, 3.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game.