Hield ended Thursday's 125-114 victory over New York in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one block in four minutes.

Hield barely touched the floor in the win, continuing his rapid fall from grace. He is basically an afterthought at this point, despite the fact the 76ers are not loaded with reliable talent. At this point, it appears as though he will need an offseason move to have any chance of being a fantasy asset next season.