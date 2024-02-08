Hield is being traded from the Pacers to the 76ers on Thursday in exchange for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hield has been mentioned in trade rumors for several years, and he'll be on the move in the final year of his contract. The 31-year-old moved between the starting lineup and a bench role over the first half of the 2023-24 season, averaging 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 25.7 minutes per game over 52 appearances with Indiana. De'Anthony Melton (back) has been sidelined in recent weeks, and while it's unclear whether Hield will be able to secure a starting role in Philadelphia, he'll offer solid shooting abilities for a team seeking additional help after Joel Embiid's (knee) injury.