Hield ended with 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Clippers.

It was Hield's best scoring effort since he poured in 22 points against the Heat on Feb. 14, the last game before the All-Star break. The 31-year-old guard has started only one of the Sixers' last 10 games, and Hield has averaged 10.5 points, 2.9 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.9 assists over that stretch while seeing 22.4 minutes a contest.