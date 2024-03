Hield racked up 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 79-73 victory over New York.

Hield came off the bench to provide the 76ers with a spark on the second unit, leading all bench players in Sunday's contest in scoring and rebounds while pacing Philadelphia with a team-best mark from deep. Hield has connected on three or more threes in seven of his last 10 games while hauling in at least seven rebounds in three outings.