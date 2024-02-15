Hield ended with 22 points (8-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 109-104 loss to Miami.

Wednesday's performance was the first time Hield has recorded a double-double since Feb. 3, 2023. He's fit in seamlessly with the 76ers since being acquired at the trade deadline and has started in all four games with Philadelphia. In that span, Hield has averaged 22.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.8 steals on 52.3 percent shooting (including 45.0 percent from three) while playing 39.0 minutes per game.