Hield chipped in 20 points (8-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt), four rebounds and six assists over 40 minutes during Friday's 127-121 loss to Atlanta.

Hield hit the ground running in his debut for the 76ers, scoring 20 points in a team-high 40 minutes. Philadelphia was without Tyrese Maxey (illness) and De'Anthony Melton (back) clearing the way for Hield to play a sizeable role right out of the gate. While he may or may not remain in the starting lineup once the team is fully healthy, he is worth rostering for the foreseeable future if you need points and threes.