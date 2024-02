Hield accumulated 14 points (5-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 110-96 loss to the Knicks.

Hield finished with more shot attempts than points scored, and that's the most telling stat of his performance against New York. Hield joined the 76ers before the trade deadline to bolster the team's outside shooting, and he's been successful in that regard, making 44.9 percent of his three-point attempts since completing the trade.