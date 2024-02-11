Hield provided 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and four steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-113 win over Washington.

It's only been two games since joining the 76ers via trade, but Hield has been impressive since leaving Indiana and joining Philadelphia, scoring at least 20 points in both contests. This is the first time he has accomplished that feat since a back-to-back set on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22. Hield should remain in the starting lineup for the Sixers and is expected to hold a prominent role as a scoring threat, particularly with Joel Embiid (knee) out of the picture for the foreseeable future.