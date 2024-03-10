Hield will come off the bench Sunday against the Knicks.

Entering Sunday, Hield had started every game for Philly since coming over at the deadline, but the Sixers will mix things up and go with Kyle Lowry and Cameron Payne in the backcourt, while Kelly Oubre and Tobias Harris start at forward. Hield is coming off of a rough night against the Pelicans on Friday, when he finished with eight points on 2-of-10 shooting (2-9 3Pt).