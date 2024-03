Hield logged 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 win over the Mavericks.

Philadelphia rallied for a win on the road, but Hield was a marginal contributor. He entered Sunday's contest averaging 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 30.0 minutes across his last four games, and he acutely aligned with that production versus Dallas.