site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 76ers-caleb-martin-another-absence-coming-479179 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
76ers' Caleb Martin: Another absence coming
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Martin (hip) won't play in Friday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Martin will miss his seventh straight contest Friday due to a right hip injury. His next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Chicago.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read