Martin (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Martin will join Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (knee) and Kyle Lowry (hip) on the sidelines Wednesday. Coach Nick Nurse said Martin is considered day-to-day, and the forward will have a few days to rest and recover before trying to suit up Saturday in Detroit. The Sixers will start Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Kelly Oubre, Guerschon Yabusele and Andre Drummond against Houston.
